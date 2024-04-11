Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen could provide financial helping-hand to Barcelona this summer

Due to their ongoing financial problems, which do not look like dissipating anytime soon, Barcelona will be forced into making multiple significant sales during the summer, as they aim to balance their books before the start of next season. However, another avenue of revenue for the Catalan giants could also be the triggering of sell-on clause for players they have sold in the past.

Francisco Trincao could be one to fall into this category, with Bild (via MD) reporting that Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing the 24-year-old, who was officially sold to Sporting CP by Barcelona last summer. Trincao has had a promising season in Portugal, with six goals and four assists in just 12 starts.

As part of that agreement, Barcelona retained a buy-back clause, as well as a 50% sell-on. It means that they would receive half of any transfer fee that Leverkusen would pay to Sporting for Trincao, provided that they do make a move for the Portuguese winger during the summer transfer window.