WATCH: Xavi Hernandez and Luis Enrique share heart-warming embrace before PSG-Barcelona clash

There may have been some tension between Xavi Hernandez and Luis Enrique going into Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, their respective teams, but if there was, they failed to show it pre-match at the Parc des Princes.

On Tuesday, Lucho claimed that his PSG side is more in-tune with the “Barca DNA” that Xavi’s Barcelona side, which caused a stir. However, when the two came face-to-face before the first leg encounter 24 hours later, they shared a heart-warming embrace, which was captured by cameras.

Luis Enrique y Xavi entienden el juego.pic.twitter.com/Tl1qNfQacg — VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 10, 2024

The pair certainly do have a lot of love for each other, having been together for that treble-winning season in 2014-25 – Lucho as manager, Xavi as captain.

On this occasion, it was Xavi’s Barcelona that prevailed, winning 3-2 at the Parc des Princes, and setting them up nicely to secure a place in the semi-finals next week. However, Luis Enrique will certainly be preparing his PSG side for a big reaction at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.