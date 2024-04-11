Athletic Club

WATCH: The insane celebrations as Athletic Club parade Copa del Rey down the river on barge

It’s been a long time since Athletic Club hoisted the Copa del Rey into the air, but after 40 years of waiting, you’d been entitled to think Iker Muniain won’t need to hit the weights for a while the amount of carrrying the trophy he’s done.

After taking to the streets on Tuesday night for a spontaneous street party with fans, the Athletic Club squad were back into offical celebration mode on Thursday, as their ‘street parade’ began.

The ‘Gabarra’ barge was back on water for the first time in four decades, and was greeted by thousands of fans in the centre of Bilbao. A fleet of boats set off to accompany La Gabarra, with the banks of the river lined all the way.

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez caught a private plane to Bilbao in order to celebrate his former teammates, and other figures of the past such as Andoni Zubizarreta, Jose Angel Iribar and Patxi Salinas were all present on boats or at the city hall too.

That was where the parade finished, with Ernesto Valverde and the squad attending a reception from the Mayor of Bilbao. Thereafter the squad took to the stage where they were introduced one-by-one by Iker Muniain, captain of both club and celebrations.

