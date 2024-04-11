Two Barcelona supporters arrested in Paris after video emerges showing Nazi salute and monkey gesture

On Wednesday night, during Barcelona’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, video footage was posted online that appeared to show two supporters committing heinous acts.

The images show one Barcelona fan throwing up a Nazi salute, while another is seen aiming a monkey gesture in the direction of the home supporters.

Des supporters barcelonais présents au stade font des saluts n*zi et insultent de « singe » des supporters parisiens. 😐 pic.twitter.com/XHLBDxOAo6 — 𝒀𝑨𝑺𝑬𝑬𝑵 🇩🇿 (@YaseenPvris) April 10, 2024

French police were quickly made aware of this video, and have acted decisively to catch those responsible. As reported by media outlets in France (covered by Diario AS), two Barcelona supporters have been arrested in relations to the events that took place during this video. The two fans in question have been accused of “apology for war crimes, and public insult of a racist nature”.

Police presence was already high in Paris because of the possible threat of terrorist actions by Islamic State, and these Barcelona fans have now been detained for the time being. No comment has been made yet by either club.