Sevilla suffer significant injury blow – midfielder out for season, also likely to miss Euro 2024

After victory over Getafe on MD30, Sevilla have now pulled six points clear of the relegation places in La Liga. However, with matches still to be played, they are far from out of it, and Quique Sanchez Flores’ side have difficult matches coming up, against the likes of Real Betis, Athletic Club and Barcelona.

They will be without midfielder Djibril Sow for the season run-in, with Sevilla announcing on Wednesday that he has fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot – he did so during training earlier this week.

🏥 PARTE MÉDICO | Djibril Sow sufre una fractura en el quinto metatarsiano del pie izquierdo.#SevillaFC #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) April 10, 2024

As reported by Relevo, Sow will almost certainly miss the rest of the season. Surgery is a strong possibility, and that would also place him as a major doubt to be involved at this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

Sow would surely have been called upon by Switzerland for Euro 2024, but now, he is expected to miss the tournament, which is a big personal blow. Sevilla won’t mind, as it will allow him to rest before next season.