Ronald Koeman wades into Xavi Hernandez and Luis Enrique’s Barca DNA debate – “Only three people…”

Earlier this week, there appeared to be some tension between Xavi Hernandez and Luis Enrique, as they prepared to face off as managers for the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, which the latter would go on to win 3-2 at the Parc des Princes.

On Tuesday, Luis Enrique claimed that his PSG side was more in line with “Barca DNA” than Xavi’s Barcelona side – the latter refused to entertain the remarks, but it certainly stirred some debate.

Former Barcelona player and manager Ronald Koeman waded into the debate on Thursday, and he stated that neither Luis Enrique nor Xavi represent the Barca DNA, as per Cope.

“Barca DNA? There are three people who represent this DNA: Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and Leo Messi.”

Koeman also believes that there is some tension between Lucho and Xavi, despite the images of them embracing before Wednesday’s UCL tie.

“I saw the image yesterday before the match between Luis Enrique and Xavi and they seemed to be very good friends, but a day before I saw Luis Enrique making some out of place statements. I think there is more between these two coaches.”

🚨 Ronald Koeman (coach of the Dutch NT team): "Laporta has learned how to protect a coach, compared to before." Via @victor_nahe pic.twitter.com/AW5csrYRvX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 11, 2024

The “tension” between Luis Enrique and Xavi certainly added to the great spectacle in Paris on Wednesday, and hopefully there is more action to come in the return leg on Tuesday, at which point Barcelona will aim to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.