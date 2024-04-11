Real Madrid step up business in Argentina – move to be made for €45m-rated wonderkid, 16-year-old also wanted

Brazil has been a popular hunting ground for Real Madrid in the last 10 years or so, and now, they are also focusing their scouting efforts on Argentina. Florentino Perez’s outfit are keen to continue searching for the next big talents in football, and they believe they have identified one: Franco Mastantuono.

The 16-year-old is regarded as a sensation in South America, and Los Blancos also consider him to be a generational talent. As such, they want him on their books, and according to Relevo, a move is being strongly considered within the club’s offices.

Despite his youthfulness, Mastantuono is already very prominent in the River Plate first team, and he could earn the same treatment at Real Madrid – although he would not be able to join until next year at the earliest, although he does have an Italian passport, which could orchestrate an arrival sooner. His release clause currently sits at €45m.

Mastantuono isn’t the only Argentinian youngster that Real Madrid are following. The report notes that Tomas Parmo is also in their sights. Also 16, Parmo is an attacking midfielder for Independiente, although their reports of him aren’t as extensive as Mastantuono.