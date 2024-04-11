Raphinha rubbishes Barcelona exit talk after titanic performance against Paris Saint-Germain

Raphinha was the star of the show for Barcelona on Wednesday night, as they came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian winger was a threat all evening, and he scored twice to show for it – once to open the scoring, and again after a lovely Pedri assist to make it 2-2. Deservedly, he picked up the Man of the Match award from UEFA for his efforts.

Neymar's comment under Raphinha's latest Ig post: pic.twitter.com/bESwEHEMHa — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 11, 2024

Raphinha’s future at Barcelona has been far from certain, which continued talk over a possible departure in the summer. The Catalan giants need to make significant sales in order to balance their books, and the 27-year-old was earmarked as a strong candidate to go, given that he has lost his starting place on the right wing to Lamine Yamal.

However, Raphinha himself has little intention of leaving Catalonia in the summer, as he made clear when speaking after the victory over PSG, as per MD.

“I have a few more years on my contract and I plan to fulfil them, I have already said many times that signing for Barcelona was a dream, and I will do everything possible to stay here for many years.”

Raphinha’s performances over the last few weeks have certainly stepped up, and this could see his position for next position reconsidered. He’s certainly one of the most decisive players in the Barcelona squad.