Pundit that made racist comment towards Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal steps down

On Wednesday, there was widespread outrage aimed at former Atletico Madrid player and coach Mono Burgos, who made a racist comment towards Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during Movistar’s coverage of the Champions League.

Burgos stated that “if football doesn’t go well (for Lamine Yamal), he ends up at a traffic light.” Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were both made aware of the remark, and ultimately decided against speaking to Movistar after the encounter at the Parc des Princes, which the Catalans won 3-2.

Movistar have since apologised over the incident, and promised to take action against Burgos. However, the 54-year-old has now decided for himself that he will step down from his role at the television company effective immediately, as reported by Relevo. The report notes that it was likely that Burgos would be fired if he hadn’t resigned.

🚨🇦🇷 Mono Burgos will not continue with Movistar after his comment about Lamine Yamal last night. His comment: “Watch out, if he doesn’t do well in his career, he’ll end up at a traffic light.” Barcelona and PSG found his comments 'tremendously' offensive, and none of the… pic.twitter.com/HY47sVIeji — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 11, 2024

🚨 Movistar say they condemn any type of racism and apologize: pic.twitter.com/mQQEFKZ16D — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 11, 2024

It’s not yet known whether further repercussions could be coming Burgos’ way. There is plenty of anger and outrage at his comments, in a time where Spanish football is under the microscope because of several racist incidents involving some of its players, including Vinicius Junior.