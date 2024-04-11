Not all roses for Barcelona – Dutch legend aims scathing assessment of star midfielder

Barcelona were pretty much unanimously content with their performance away to Paris Saint-Germain, as they put in an impressive showing outside of Catalonia in Europe for the first time in a while. However not all of their players impressed, at least not Rafael van der Vaart, as he once more criticised Frenkie de Jong.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been critical of de Jong in the past, previously referring to his game as ‘like a postman’. Again he was on the 26-year-old’s case on Wednesday night on Dutch television, as recounted by Sport.

While van der Vaart explained that he was an admirer of de Jong’s, he also voiced a criticism that was not infrequent in Catalonia before last season, saying that ‘it’s time for him to do more’, and that he should ‘score more and give more assists’.

“I’ve seen him spin around his own circle quite a bit now. I barely see a key pass, or a forward pass. I think he dribbles too much.”

Van der Vaart has a habit of making outspoken comments in the press as part of his job, and de Jong is not the only to have received some sharp shots. The Barcelona midfielder was just returning from injury, and while it seems a fair criticism often that he takes too many touches on the ball, there is no doubt that Barcelona have felt his absence keenly this season.