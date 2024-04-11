Michel Sanchez on Girona’s “incredible feat” with European qualification now one win away

This season has been incredibly memorable for Girona, and this weekend, they could take the first step towards achieving their dream of European football at Montilivi for the 2024-25 campaign.

With eight games to go, Girona are 23 points ahead of Real Betis, who sit just outside the top seven. A victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday would ensure their place in the Europa Conference League, although they only have to match Betis’ result against Celta Vigo – equally a Betis draw on Friday would also be enough for the Catalans.

Ultimately, it is the Champions League that Girona are aiming for, and they are on track to qualify, given that they are currently third. Head coach Michel Sanchez is very excited for his side to secure their place in Europe for next season, as per Diario AS.

“It’s a reality of Girona Football Club’s great project. I’m in this project and for me it’s a spectacular thing. It’s a reality now and now the dream is to play in the Champions League. I hope to achieve that at the end of the season. It’s true that I arrived three years ago and to be in Europe next year is an incredible feat for us. It talks about how well the club does things. We have to continue in the same way.”

Michel’s Girona side had been challenging for the title earlier in the campaign, but he believes that they are firmly out of the race now.

“For the Champions League, the big three are our direct rivals, but not to win the league. To win La Liga, the rivalry is between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico. The rest of the teams have to fight for other things. We’re in a fight that nobody expected and, on our own merits, it’s the Champions League.”