La Liga clubs on alert as 20-year-old star preparing to leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are preparing to sell young midfielder Charlie Patino this summer, in order to cash in before his contract expires in 2025. The 20-year-old has fallen out of favour in North London over the last couple of years, and he is currently spending the season on loan at EFL Championship side Swansea City.

According to The Standard, Patino’s prominence at Arsenal is on the floor, and given that he is fully aware that his chances of breaking into the first team are low, the time has come for him to seek a permanent departure, with the Gunners are likely to allow.

The report notes that clubs in La Liga, who remain unnamed at this stage, are interested in English youth international Patino, who would not occupy a non-EU space in any team’s squad as he holds a Spanish passport through his father, meaning that there would be no obstacles for a summer move.