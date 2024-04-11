Illness affected Barcelona star’s involvement against Paris Saint-Germain

It was a memorable night for Barcelona on Wednesday, as they secured a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown, meaning that they have a significant advantage for next week’s return leg at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.

By playing the first 60 minutes at the Parc des Princes, Lamine Yamal became the youngest every player to feature in a Champions League quarter-final. The 16-year-old sensational had a relatively quiet evening compared to usual, but he still played a big role in Barcelona’s opening goal, scored by Raphinha.

The reason that Lamine Yamal was off-colour has now been revealed by Jijantes (via Sport). He had been suffering with stomach problems in the build-up to the match in Paris, which meant that he was not as sharp, and also meant that he was the first player to be substituted, for Joao Felix.

It’s a testament to Lamine Yamal that he still produced a promising display despite this illness. Barcelona will hope to have him at 100% for Tuesday’s second leg, as they target a place in the semi-finals of European football’s elite competition.