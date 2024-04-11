“I didn’t go” – Manuel Pellegrini fully committed to Real Betis amid links with Roma

Real Betis are in a state of crisis at the moment, having lost their last four matches (against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano and Girona). It has seen them slip to eighth in the La Liga table, and two points outside of the European places. However, they have eight matches to change their fate for next season.

During this run, pressure has built on head coach Manuel Pellegrini, to the point where some have suggested that he could leave Betis. However, the Chilean has rubbished this possibility, and stated that on Thursday that he is focused on turning things around at the Benito Villamarin, as per MD.

“The club has to show seriousness to face the processes. We’ve been fighting for important things for almost four years. If you lose three or four games, you can’t throw the processes away. Playing badly, like against Rayo Vallecano, it’s normal to lose a game. But as it happens with all teams. Internally, we’re safe. I’m focused on Celta, on finishing the season in the best possible way and focused on next season.”

Pellegrini also denied reports that he was in Rome last weekend to watch Roma’s victory over city rivals Lazio – he has been linked with the former’s manager position, which is set to become vacant in the summer.

“I didn’t go to any game, I travelled personally and with my family from one day to the next. I don’t know where that news came from. I’m very comfortable at Real Betis, I’d like to fulfil my contracts and I’m happy here.”