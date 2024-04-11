Barcelona to start working on new contract for star midfielder

Already there has been talks ongoing for months with Ronald Araujo over a new deal, as he is touted as a potential big sale this summer. That may be against Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s wishes, but already they are starting to gear up for talks with another of their young stars, which will see them make tough decisions on where to spend their limited resources.

Pedri was back in action on Wednesday night for the first time since injuring his hamstring, and took just a minute to provide an excellent assist for Raphinha. It was a timely reminder of his quality, and now Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Blaugrana are preparing for fresh talks over a new deal with Pedri in the coming months.

His current deal expires in 2026, the same year as Araujo and Gavi, and it looks as if much of their money of the next few years will have to be dedicated to maintaining their impressive young core as bringing in new players. Nevertheless, insiders continue to maintain that there will have to be sacrifices in Can Barca sooner rather than later.