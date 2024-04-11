Barcelona forward aiming for just second start this weekend

Barcelona moved ahead of time to secure the signing of Vitor Roque in January, bringing him in at just 18 years of age and spending €30m plus €31m in variables on the Brazilian. His presence in the team has been fleeting at best of late though, with 18-year-old academy prospect Marc Guiu so far with as many starts as the Brazilian in 2024.

Roque did see nearly an hour of action against Celta Vigo at Balaidos in mid-February, but otherwise has been restricted to cameos off the bench. He did make an impact against Osasuna with the winner, and Barcelona’s third against Alaves about a month into his stay, but since has seen little game time, with Guiu starting ahead of him against Mallorca at home.

Sport say that Roque is likely to be given a chance this weekend against Cadiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla. The Brazilian is one of two natural options to start in place of Robert Lewandowski who will serve a suspension, with Guiu the other. Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix are all likely to start too.

The Catalan daily say that Roque’s fleeting presence is no cause for concern in Can Barca, who deliberately brought him in this January in order to give him a chance to adapt to life in Barcelona and the style of play without too much pressure on him. That combined with the heavy competition for places has seen him used sparingly.

Nevertheless, this was not the narrative that was being espoused at the time of his signing. The Blaugrana claimed publicly that the signing had been brought forward from the summer because they believed he was ready to make an immediate contribution. No doubt Lewandowski’s improved form has also been a factor in his lack of game time.