Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain refuse interviews with Spanish channel after racist Lamine Yamal comment

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain refused to give interviews with Spanish Champions League broadcaster Movistar+ on Wednesday night, after former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and assistant manager Mono Burgos made racist comments about Lamine Yamal.

The Argentine, who was analysing the game for Movistar, was speaking about Lamine Yamal before the match when he said the following about the 16-year-old, which was loaded with

Look at the quality, look at the little touches from Lamine Yamal.” The subsequent words have sparked controversy. “If it doesn’t go well it ends up at a traffic light. Football is like life.”

Barcelona were made aware of these comments, as were PSG, and the decision was made between both clubs to snub Movistar during their post-match reaction to events at the Parc des Princes. Burgos did apologise for his comments after the full time whistle in Paris, and Movistar later issued a full apology to Barcelona and Lamine Yamal on Thursday morning, as per MD.

Spanish football has been rocked with several cases of its players being targeted by racist abuse from fans over the last couple of years, and now for a pundit to do so too is absolutely shocking. It is incomprehensible that this problem still exists.