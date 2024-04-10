Xavi Hernandez opts for surprise in Barcelona’s starting line-up for Paris Saint-Germain clash

Barcelona are aiming to secure a positive result in Paris on Wednesday evening, as they begin their Champions League quarter-final match-up with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Xavi Hernandez’s team selection will be key, and the 44-year-old has received good news, with Frenkie de Jong cleared to start.

As per Sport, the Dutch midfielder – who has been out for five weeks with an ankle injury – will be in the line-up to face PSG in the French capital. He will line up alongside Ilkay Gundogan and, surprisingly, Sergio Roberto.

Andreas Christensen received medical clearance last weekend to play against PSG, so it was taken for granted that he would start at the base of Barcelona’s midfield. However, it will be Roberto instead, with the Dane occupying to bench alongside Pedri, who is also back from a hamstring injury.

The defence and attack will remain as expected, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski all starting.

Roberto has become a big-game player over the years for Barcelona, and that could have come into Xavi’s mind in selecting him over Christensen. It remains to be seen whether it’s a decision that pays dividends.