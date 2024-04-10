Xavi Hernandez full of pride after Barcelona’s comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona have a great chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League, having defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of their quarter-final match-up at the Parc des Princes. The Catalan giants came from 2-1 behind to secure victory in the French capital, with goals of Raphinha (x2) and Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona showed great character to come back from conceding twice in two minutes at the start of the second half, and head coach Xavi Hernandez could not contain his pride when he spoke to the media post-match, as per MD.

“We defended well against a difficult team to play against. We prepared well, and I’m proud of the collective work of the team.

“We are halfway there (to reaching the semi-finals). We must be proud of the game we have played. PSG is a great team. It’s time to say that Barcelona is alive. The victory generates excitement among our fans.”

Barcelona fans will be dreaming of progression to the semi-finals, but as Xavi says, the job is only half done. It needs to be finished in Catalonia next week, but all they need to do is avoid defeat.