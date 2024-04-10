Atletico Madrid

WATCH: Samuel Lino doubles Atletico Madrid’s lead over Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid are on course to secure a significant advantage for next week’s second leg against Borussia Dortmund. In the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, at the Civitas Metropolitano, they have now gone 2-0 up.

It was Rodrigo De Paul that opened the scoring for Atleti inside five minutes after a dreadful piece of defending from Dortmund, and now, Samuel Lino has doubled their advantage after finishing off a delightful pass from Antoine Griezmann.

Atleti are certainly making good use of their home advantage so far, and it’s another mistake from Dortmund that has presented Diego Simeone’s side with that second goal. They will hope for more ahead of next week’s return leg in Germany.

There’s no doubt that Atletico Madrid have a big chance of killing off this tie in the first leg. If they can score more in the second half, they have a great opportunity of doing that.

