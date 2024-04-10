Barcelona

WATCH: Raphinha volleys home his second as Barcelona hit back against PSG

Barcelona were left reeling after two goals in two minutes saw Paris Saint-Germain go from 1-0 down to 2-1 up at the start of the second half at the Parc des Princes. Xavi Hernandez turned to his bench to change the game, and it has paid off immediately, as it’s now back at 2-2.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the first half, but goals from Ousmane Dembele (against his former side) and Vitinha saw PSG complete a quickfire turnaround. However, the Brazilian winger has done it again to restore parity in Paris, as he volleyed home Pedri’s delightful through pass.

It is an outrageous assist from Pedri, who had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes before picking out Raphinha’s run. The 27-year-old has been in fine form over the last couple of months, and that has continued with his second goal of the night. Can Barcelona go on to score another, now?

Barcelona Champions League Paris Saint-Germain Pedri Raphinha

