WATCH: Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha score in quick succession as PSG lead Barcelona

Barcelona would have been delighted with their first half exploits at the Parc des Princes, as they led Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the interval. However, just over five minutes into the second period, their advantage has been wiped out completely, and they now trail 2-1 in their first leg encounter.

It was Raphinha that provided the decisive moment in the opening 45, but less than three minutes into the second period, PSG managed to find an equaliser. The script was written perfectly, as it was Ousmane Dembele that netted against the club he played for last season.

One become two very quickly for PSG, as they completed a quick turnaround. Vitinha was played in, and he made no mistake from inside the penalty area.

Xavi Hernandez will be pulling his hair out at Barcelona’s start to the second half. They had looked in a very good position, but now, they are chasing this tie.