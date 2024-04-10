WATCH: Incredible scenes as Athletic Club squad take party to streets to celebrate Copa del Rey with fans

Athletic Club waited 40 years between winning major trophies, and they are certainly making the most of the celebrations. The famous ‘Gabarra’ barge is set to head down the river in Bilbao on Thursday in their own unique version of a street parade, but the players, now back in the city, are not waiting that long to celebrate.

Directo de Iñaki Williams. La fiesta está en las calles de Bilbao 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/eJ65qptQpT — Athletic Xtra (@AthleticXtra) April 9, 2024

Over the weekend there was no doubt plenty of celebrations in the streets of Bilbao and the rest of the Basque Country, but the Athletic squad were out partying on Tuesday night of their own accord. There was no organised event, rather the players decided to head to the streets to celebrate.

The celebrations continued in Bilbao last night with Athletic fans filling the streets again – with the players. That isn't just a fan in an Iker Muniain top…pic.twitter.com/c7mKGqQdWu — Football España (@footballespana_) April 10, 2024

After Inaki Williams went live on Instagram, the squad was gradually joined by more and more fans, until they ended up in gardens in the city centre, where all of the fans could enjoy the music. Celebrations were led by Iker Muniain, who was given a microphone and made full use of it to lead the chants.

La plantilla del Athletic ha improvisado una celebración por las calles de Bilbao en donde se les ha unido la gente 🏆🕺 [📹 @deia_eus] pic.twitter.com/DYSubvxwOG — Athletic Xtra (@AthleticXtra) April 9, 2024

Meanwhile forward Asier Villalibre also brought his trumpet with him, in order to serenade the fans as he did the last time they won the Spanish Supercup.

Defender Inigo Lekue remarked that if they got fined, they would pay it between the lot of them, while one fan, Toni Munoz, explained to Relevo that he ended up walking home with Inaki Williams.

“I was coming home with Inaki Williams. What I saw on television, I had at my side. I asked him about everything that happened in the final. He couldn’t stop thanking me for all the love.”

El @AthleticClub en un club diferente . Ahí 👉 tenéis más pruebas !!!!

Esta bien demostrarlo pic.twitter.com/vh6xWHHBAn — diego gonzalez (@DiegoCadenaSer) April 9, 2024

Asier Villalibre pone la música 🎺 pic.twitter.com/nRQKUVLMcL — Athletic Xtra (@AthleticXtra) April 9, 2024