WATCH: Dream start for Atletico Madrid as Rodrigo De Paul scores inside opening five minutes

Atletico Madrid knew that they needed to win the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund to have the best chance of progression, given that it is at their fortress home of the Civitas Metropolitano. Good news for them, they have opened the scoring early on.

The goal has come from Rodrigo De Paul, who has made his return to the Atleti side after missing the previous match against Villarreal due to suspension. He pounced on a mistake in the Dortmund defence, and made no mistake to slot past Gregor Kobel.

The Bundesliga giants will not want to see that one again, but Diego Simeone will be delighted with his side’s fast start, and their early pressure has told. Atletico Madrid will want to score more if they are to stand in good stead for the return leg in Dortmund next week, which won’t be easy, especially given their away struggles.