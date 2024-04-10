WATCH: Barcelona players laugh off PSG ultras’ intimidation tactics ahead of Champions League showdown

Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain should be a cracking occasion. The first leg takes place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, and it should be a brilliant atmosphere.

Ahead of the game, during the Barcelona squad’s pre-match inspection of the pitch, PSG’s ultras – who were already in the stadium – attempted to intimidate them with chants of “p*** Barca”, although it seemed to do little to scare any of the players. Some were even shown laughing at the chants, including Ferran Torres.

🤬 Gritos de “p*** Barça” en el Parque de los Príncipes. 🏟️ Los ultras del PSG calientan la previa del partido de Champions League. 🎥 @alexpintanel pic.twitter.com/r2GurnyGHC — Relevo (@relevo) April 10, 2024

psg ultras: “it is our duty to make our stadium a terrifying fortress for them”

meanwhile our players dgaf 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1RFEUa5qTR — ola 🙂 (@olaafcb) April 10, 2024

Torres wasn’t the only one to find the situation humorous, as multiple youngsters were also seen laughing along. Despite Xavi Hernandez having a very young squad at his disposal, it does show that many of them do not have much fear on the football pitch.

Barcelona will hope that translates to the 90 minutes too, as they aim to secure a positive result for the second leg in Catalonia next week.