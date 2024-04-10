WATCH: Barcelona joy in Paris as Raphinha opens scoring against Paris Saint-Germain

It was a difficult start for Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, with the home side dominating proceedings. However, they have improved significantly in the second half of the opening period, and their reward is the opening goal at the Parc des Princes.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has had a shaky start for the home side, and he was involved in the opening goal. He parried it into the path of Raphinha inside the area, and the Brazilian winger made no mistake with the goal at his mercy.

Raphinha has been very lively in the first half, as have Barcelona in the second half of the opening 45 in Paris. That goal could be massive in the grand scheme of things, and if they can hold off Kylian Mbappe and co. in the second period, they would have an excellent chance of reaching the semi-finals.