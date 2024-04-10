WATCH: Andreas Christensen scores with his first touch as Barcelona go 3-2 up against PSG

Barcelona were left scrambling at the start of the second half when Paris Saint-Germain scored twice inside five minutes to go 2-1 up. However, they’ve managed to turn the game back in their favour, and they are now 3-2 ahead.

Raphinha scored the opening goal for Barcelona, which was cancelled out by those two efforts from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha respectively. However, Barcelona scored an equaliser from the Brazilian with his second of the evening, and now, Andreas Christensen – having only jusy replaced Frenkie de Jong – has put them in front again, heading home from Ilkay Gundogan’s excellent corner.

CHRISTENSEN GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD WITH A GOAL ON HIS BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/XbjASkWmZv — Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 10, 2024

SUPER SUB ON THE SET PIECE! Andreas Christensen scores with his FIRST TOUCH of the match ☝️ pic.twitter.com/ANVnleJ0K3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 10, 2024

What a huge moment this could be in this tie. Barcelona would have dreamed of winning this first leg in order to make their task easier at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys next week, and they are back on course to do that. However, a response from PSG will surely come in the final minutes.