Villarreal join race to sign Real Madrid youngster this summer, Las Palmas have first option

Marvin Park has had a quietly-good second season on loan at Las Palmas, and the Gran Canaria-based side have the option to sign him on a permanent basis from Real Madrid in the summer. However, as of right now, no decision has been taken in this regard.

Real Madrid agreed a buy option with Las Palmas last summer, which would see them retain a 50% sell-on. Even if that isn’t triggered, the likelihood is that Park will leave on a permanent basis during the transfer window, with interest in his services growing.

As per Diario AS, Villarreal have joined the race to secure Park’s signature. The 23-year-old can play as a right-back or right winger, which is two positions that need addressed in Marcelino Garcia Toral’s squad ahead of next season.

For now, Villarreal may have to bide their time, as Las Palmas have the first chance to sign Park, through their buy clause in the loan agreement with Real Madrid. If that isn’t triggered, he could swap yellow for yellow next season.