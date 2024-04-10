Tottenham Hotspur revealed to be latest side interested in 21-year-old La Liga star

The phrase queueing up can be used somewhat frivolously when referring to the interest some players have in emerging stars, but it seems appropriate for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. When and if the 21-year-old decides to leave the Basque Country, it appears he will have his pick of suitors.

In the Premier League, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal have already been linked to Williams, and The Telegraph (via Diario AS) say Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to be placed in pursuit of him. Spurs are supposedly looking for a winger that can play on the left.

Williams signed a new deal with Athletic until 2026 in November, but his release clause remained at an ‘accessible’ €50m, giving him some chance to leave if he wants. Barcelona have also been in touch with his agents, but are unlikely to be able to afford his release clause, and with relations frayed after Barcelona’s signing of Inigo Martinez, Los Leones are unlikely to negotiate a favourable deal. For his part, Williams recently said he has ‘many years to come’ at Athletic, after hoisting the Copa del Rey.