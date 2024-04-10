Spanish Football Federation set to appoint permanent Luis Rubiales successor

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been without a permanent president since Luis Rubiales resigned last September in disgrace amid the scandal involving his non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso. However, they are now close to appointing a permanent successor.

Pedro Rocha stepped in as acting president when Rubiales resigned, and he has had to bide his time to become the permanent holder of the role. He is set to get it now, with Sport reporting that Rocha is likely to be the only candidate able to stand in the upcoming election.

Rocha is said to have more than 100 endorsements, so it seems almost certain that he will be appointed. Submissions end on Thursday, after which he can be officially unveiled as the Federation’s new president.

However, Rocha could end up being replaced later this year, when further elections are held to renew the current assembly at the Spanish Football Federation – this also includes the president.