Sevilla transfer policy paints grim picture of summer business

Sevilla are once again set for a turbulent summer in the transfer market, as they try to make major cuts to their wage bill, with a season out of Europe very much in the mail.

That could have a major impact on the futures of Sergio Ramos or Jesus Navas, who are both out of contract this summer, but also potential targets. Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey had been identified as a top target this summer, as per ED, but they will be priced out of a move for him in all likelihood. After 27 goals in 31 appearances this season, the Togolese forward is unlikely to leave for less than €15m. Real Betis, Olympique Lyon, RC Lens, Rennes and Lille are all thought to be monitoring him too.

However the same source indicate that Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta does not plan to spend more than €4m this summer on any of their transfer targets. As an absolute maximum, Sevilla will make it to €10m, but no further, ruling the likes of Denkey out. The only factor that could change that is a major sale, but perhaps only Youssef En-Nesyri could bring that sort of money in.

It looks as if most of their additions will again be free transfers or loans, which does not necessarily negate them from having a good transfer window, but it does require Sevilla to show far more proactiveness and smarts in the market than they have of late.