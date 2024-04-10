Sergio Aguero wins $10k bet on Real Madrid-Manchester City clash within 14 minutes

Former Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero felt he had a read on the Champions League quarter-final first leg between his old club and Real Madrid. It turns out he was right, to the tune of $18.9k (€17.4k).

The Argentine forward put out on his social media that he had bet $10k (€9.2k) on three goals or more to come in the game, and after Real Madrid‘s quickfire double responding to Bernardo Silva’s opener, he had made his cash in less than 15 minutes.

The bet is not quite as innocent as it seems – Aguero has a partnership with the company Stake with which he placed the bet, and he was no doubt putting it out there as promotional work for them.

Those who do gamble on football should do so responsibly and only with money they are willing and able to lose. The money Aguero used for it is no doubt well-remunerated by his business ties with the company in question.