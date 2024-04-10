Reported Barcelona loan target rules self out of summer exit from

Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza has come out to deny rumours that he could leave the club on loan this summer, amid talk that he is struggling to adapt to life in Bavaria. The 22-year-old moved to Bayern in January for €17m.

So far Zaragoza has barely been used by Thomas Tuchel, playing just 42 minutes across three appearances since his arrival. However Zaragoza told Diario AS that he feels he has now adapted to what Bayern are asking of him.

“It’s true that the beginning has been a little hard, but I already feel good, adapted to the team. Little by little to get opportunities.”

Despite saying that he pays no attention to what the press says about him, he also claimed that a lot of things had been written about him that were not true. One of those rumours was that he could be loaned out next season.

“No no no. I see myself next season at Bayern (Munich), for that I have signed for five and a half years. Next year I want to play for Bayern.”

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano had both been linked with Zaragoza as a potential platform to get back into form in his home country, but clearly must look elsewhere now. The Blaugrana are reportedly on the hunt for a left winger in the summer on a budget, and Zaragoza could have made sense, but it looks as if they will have to turn their attentions elsewhere.