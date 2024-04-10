Real Madrid to make significant changes for Mallorca clash with Manchester City in mind

Real Madrid’s hopes of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals took a blow on Tuesday, as they drew 3-3 with Manchester City in the first leg of their quarter-final clash. It means that Carlo Ancelotti’s side need to win at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday if they are to book their place in the last four, which will be very difficult.

In order to give themselves the best chance of progression, Ancelotti plans to rest several players for the trip to Manchester, meaning that a number of changes will be made for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Mallorca, as per MD.

Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger are to be rested, so Lucas Vazquez, Fran Garcia and Nacho Fernandez are in line to start, as is Eder Militao, who would do so for the first time since August. Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz are also expected to come into the line-up, with Aurelien Tchouameni (suspended for the second leg), Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior retaining their places.

It seems bizarre for Ancelotti to rest so many players, and one of those not to be Bellingham. The Englishman’s form has fizzled out in recent weeks, and a rest would give him a chance to reset ahead of the trip to Man City, but it seems that he will continue in the Real Madrid line-up once again.