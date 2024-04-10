Real Madrid consider re-signing Serie A defender as replacement for veteran

Real Madrid are set for a big summer, with the possibility of Endrick Felipe, Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies all arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. They may not be the only first team additions, as a centre-back may also be required.

That would depend on Nacho Fernandez, who is reportedly considering his future at Los Blancos. The veteran defender has been a one-club man for his entire career, but he may opt for a new adventure before it slips away.

A possible replacement for Nacho could be Mario Gila. According to Estadio Deportivo (via The Laziali), Real Madrid are considering re-signing the 23-year-old from Lazio, whom they sold him to in 2022 for a reported fee of €6m. As part of that agreement, they retained a 50% sell-on, and a buy-back clause, which they may opt to trigger.

If Real Madrid do just that, it will be up to Gila to decide his future. He has been a regular starter for Lazio in recent months, but the lure of Los Blancos – where he would only be a squad player – may be too much to resist.