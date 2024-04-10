Predicted XIs PSG-Barcelona: Will Xavi start Frenkie de Jong, Pedri or Andreas Christensen after injury?

Barcelona are heading back to the Parc des Princes for the first time since the pandemic, when they drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, in Lionel Messi’s last game in Europe for the club. That was the other side of a 4-0 defeat at Camp Nou. Xavi Hernandez has several selection dilemmas to cope with too.

Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Pedri are all back from injury, but Xavi did note in his pre-match press conference that it was a ‘game for players who were at 100%’. Sport believe that de Jong will be fit enough, but that Christensen and Pedri will be left out. Otherwise it will be the same side that started against Las Palmas 10 days ago, featuring Raphinha and Lamine Yamal either side of Robert Lewandowski.

In terms of injuries, Alejandro Balde and Gavi are the only players missing, but de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Christensen, Ferran Torres, Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal are all in danger of missing the second leg, as they are one booking away from suspension.

MD believe that de Jong will be left out in favour of Christensen at the base of midfield, but both have Roberto starting, in the only difference between their two predictions.

Luis Enrique’s PSG are missing Achraf Hakimi through suspension, as well as Nordi Mukiele and Presnel Kimpembe through injury. There is no consensus on who will replace the former, but Marquinhos looks most likely to start there instead. Up front there is also some debate over whether Kang-In Lee or Randal Kolo Muani will start, but the Asturian coach is always capable of a surprise. Lucas Hernandez, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte and Ousmane Dembele are all a yellow away from suspension too.