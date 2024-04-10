Police open legal proceedings against four Athletic Club players for celebrations of Copa del Rey

The police in Bilbao have opened a legal case against against four Athletic Club players, for the street party they held last night celebrating their Copa del Rey triumph.

The Athletic squad were having dinner together on Tuesday night when they decided to take their celebrations onto the street. After a video was published on social media encouraging Athletic fans to join them in their partying, they ended up continuing down the street to a square with gardens in them, with around 1,000 fans present, as per Marca.

4 Athletic Club players are reportedly to be fined by the police for their role in mass celebrations on the streets of Bilbao last night. (Marca)pic.twitter.com/vK1F1VS4ys — Football España (@footballespana_) April 10, 2024

While it is not yet clear whether it was local city police or the Ertzaintza, the Basque police, the players in question, one of which is an Athletic captain, could face a fine of between €100-€600. Nobody was hurt, nor was there any damages during the celebrations, but they could be punished for inciting a large public gathering without prior permission.

During the celebrations, Inaki Williams broadcast the scenes live from his Instagram account. Meanwhile defender Inigo Lekue was also filmed saying that if they were fined, they would share the cost between them all. Certainly it looked worth it for Iker Muniain, if he were fined, who led the celebrations long into the night.