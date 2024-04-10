Luka Modric’s suitors grow as ex-Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star eyes up summer move

Luka Modric’s future as a Real Madrid is far from certain, with less than three months to go until his current contract expires. Negotiations over a renewal are yet to take place, and there are doubts from the Croatian’s side, as he has played a bit-part role this season.

Despite now being 38, Modric wants to continue playing football regularly, which is unlikely to be the case at Real Madrid for next season. As such, a departure in the summer is very possible, and his suitors are rising.

Former club Dinamo Zagreb are desperate to re-sign Modric, and now, it’s been reported by Diario AS that Turkish side Eyupspor are considering an offer for the veteran midfielder, should he decide to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

The report notes that Eyupsor’s head coach, former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star Arda Turan, “dreams” of attracting Modric to the club, who recently secured promotion to the top tier of Turkish football. For now, Real Madrid are yet to make their move over keeping him.