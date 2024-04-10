Juventus latest side to be linked with Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood looks as if he will not be returning to Old Trafford this summer, and as such, there has already been plenty of speculation surrounding the 22-year-old Englishman.

Getafe have declared an interest publicly in keeping Greenwood, while privately Atletico Madrid have enquired about his availability in the summer. Meanwhile Barcelona were also linked to him, but have distanced themselves from a move. Greenwood himself is keen to remain in Spain or abroad.

Now GdS (via Football Italia) say that Juventus are looking at Greenwood as a potential recruit this summer, in order to replace Samuel Illing Jr and/or Filip Kostic on the left side if they are sold. Greenwood has been in good form this season for Getafe, with 8 goals and 5 assists to his name. In spite of his infamous history, he appears to be in demand in the football world again looking ahead to the transfer window.