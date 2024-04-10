Juventus eyeing up third spell for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has been involved in six transfers (for permanent, two loans) during his time as a professional footballer, albeit only between four clubs: those being Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid – where he currently remains, for now.

As it turns out, Morata could be on the move again this summer, as it’s one of his former employers that is keen to re-sign him. That’s Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Diario AS). The report notes that player and club have a great relationship, and plans are being made for a summer assault.

Atleti are set for an overhaul during the summer transfer window, mainly in defence. However, Angel Correa and Memphis Depay, as well as Morata, have been linked with a departure, so they may need to go for strikers too if any of them are sold – which looks increasingly likely.

Morata renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid last summer, so they are under no obligations to sell. However, they may find it beneficial if an acceptable offer arrives.