Jesus Navas showing no desire to retire as Sevilla decision approaches

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas was playing for Sevilla 20 years ago, and to the present day, he still is. Despite a four-year hiatus at Manchester City, the 38-year-old has never shown much appetite to play elsewhere and that remains the case.

As Sevilla work out whether to offer Sergio Ramos a new deal or not, they must also make a decision on Navas. The veteran right-back, who is in the running to make the Spain squad for the Euros this summer, said he was proud to be playing for Los Nervionenses.

“Sevilla is my life. It is the team that gave me sporting values ​​since I was little. For me it is an honour to be the captain and the player with the most appearances for the club. I try to be a reference for the young footballers in our squad,” explained recently to Indian outlets, as carried by Diario AS. “I am proud to continue playing.”

Navas has no intention of retiring this summer, and despite interest from Saudi Arabia, he is keen to continue doing so for Sevilla. However the same outlet say that if he does want to do so, he must accept a much lower salary, with his contract up at the end of the season.

While Navas is likely no longer in it for the money – he could make more in the Middle East – Sevilla cannot afford to get too cute with his contract. Already the board and Sporting Director Victor Orta are under serious scrutiny, and turfing out Navas would be a surefire way to attract the ire of the fans in Nervion.