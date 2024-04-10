Fabrizio Romano pours cold water over links to Barcelona midfielder

It is not the first time that a move for Gavi has been suggested, but certainly it raised eyebrows when two days before Paris Saint-Germain hosted Barcelona, the former were linked with a move for the teeange midfielder. However Fabrizio Romano has rejected the idea that a switch is on the cards.

No doubt manager Luis Enrique is a big fan of the Andalusian, who he called up to the Spain squad after a handful of appearances for Barcelona, and quickly became a regular starter in his La Roja side. He probably would like Gavi in his side, and L’Equipe had suggested that PSG would try to make that happen this summer.

However Romano has told Caught Offside that there is no truth to the rumours, and that Gavi is happy at Barcelona, where he has a deal until 2026.

It will not be long before Barcelona start to address his deal though. Major clubs are starting to look at players running down their contract as early as two years in advance, as has been seen by Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies, as they look to force a move this summer, knowing he has just a year left on his Bayern Munich deal. Equally, Barcelona are currently in talks with Ronald Araujo to secure his future, despite his deal also expiring in 2026.