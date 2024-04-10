Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal will break another Champions League record against PSG

Over the course of the last 12 months, Lamine Yamal has broken record after record during his rise to stardom at Barcelona. The 16-year-old has already become the club’s youngest ever appearance maker and goalscorer, and now, he will secure another achievement, this time in the Champions League.

As expected, Lamine Yamal has been selected in the starting line-up by Xavi Hernandez for Barcelona’s quarter-final first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. By doing so, the teenager becomes the youngest ever player to feature in the last eight section of the Champions League, as reported by Opta.

16 – FCBarcelona´s @Lamine27Yamal 🇪🇸 is the youngest player to appear in a quarter-final #ChampionsLeague game (16y and 272d), surpassing the previous record of Rayan Cherki in 2020 with Lyon (17y and 2d in the semi-finals vs. Bayern). Nerve. pic.twitter.com/lmUBxGAeUI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 10, 2024

Lamine Yamal lines up alongside Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona’s attack, and he will desperately hope to notch his first goal in the competition, which has eluded him up until this point. If he can find the back of the net, it could be a crucial moment in the tie, ahead of next week’s second leg in Catalonia.