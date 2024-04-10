Barcelona leave Paris with huge advantage after defeating PSG in thrilling Champions League encounter

Barcelona are on course to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals, having secured a phenomenal result in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalan giants came from behind to win 3-2 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG dominated the opening proceedings, but it was Barcelona that struck first in Paris. The ball broke off Gianluigi Donnarumma to Raphinha inside the penalty area, and the Brazilian made no mistake to finish into the unguarded net.

It stayed that way until half time, but two goals in as many minutes from PSG soon into the second period had them in front. Ousmane Dembele thrashed home against his former side, before Vitinha swept the ball into the far corner to make it 2-1.

Despite this setback, Barcelona came roaring back. Raphinha volleyed home his second after an outstanding assist from Pedri, and they completed their own comeback late on as Andreas Christensen headed home Ilkay Gundogan’s corner from close range.

It means that Barcelona will qualify for the last four if they avoid defeat on their home patch next week. They are in an excellent position to progress.