Barcelona have ‘everything ready’ to produce own shirts for next decade amid Nike dispute – report

Barcelona have openly criticised Nike for their management of their kit in recent seasons, alleging stock problems, as they auger for a more financially beneficial deal. This has led to speculation that they could either leave Nike for another offer, with Puma linked, or potentially become their own kit manufacturer.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana have everything ready to produce their own kits for the next decade if they can get out of their contract with Nike. They are currently involved in a legal dispute with the American sportswear brand, alleging flagrant breaches of contract in order to break the deal. Their current option runs until 2028, but Barcelona are also open to a mutual termination of the agreement in order to speed up the process.

🚨 Yesterday's Champions League matches were played with an immense intensity, serving as a reminder to Barcelona that they cannot afford to fall asleep for any moment. @Jordigil pic.twitter.com/hhuXMockdl — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 10, 2024

The Catalan daily say that after months of studying the possibility of producing their own kits, the club have spent months putting in place production and distribution lines that can be used if needs be, and if they do get out of their contract with Nike, then they simply need to ‘push the button’.

However Barcelona cannot afford to pay a major penalty for producing their own kits, and so tey must await the verdict of the legal process. If they do get the green light, then the Blaugrana reportedly plan to produce their own kits for the next decade. The decision for next season at least is described as ‘imminent’, and will be taken by Laporta and his advisors.

Certainly it is an ambitious project, and would allow the club to keep all of the profits from merchandising and shirt sales, but a risky one too. Industry experts have previously expressed doubts about Barcelona’s ability to mount such an operation in a matter of months. Meanwhile taking on their own manufacturing would also place liability on the club, and if things go wrong, then there is no-one else to take the financial hit.