Atletico Madrid secure first leg victory over Borussia Dortmund – all to play for next week

Atletico Madrid are in a decent position to progress to the semi-final stage of the Champions League, having secured a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Civitas Metropolitano in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Rodrigo De Paul returned to the Atleti side after missing their last match against Villarreal because of suspension, and it was he that got things up and running inside five minutes. A disastrous moment from the Dortmund defence allowed the Argentine on to goal, and he made no mistake.

It was 2-0 inside the first half. Antoine Griezmann collected the ball after another defensive mix-up, and he played in Samuel Lino, who finished well beyond Gregor Kobel to give the home side a great start.

However, Dortmund score a big goal late on, as Sebastian Haller found the back of the net in the 81st minute, which gives the German giants something ahead of that second leg next week.

It’s all to play for in Dortmund in six days’ time. Atletico Madrid will be disappointed after the position they held at half time, but they still have the advantage.