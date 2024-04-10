AC Milan register interest in another Real Betis star, Barcelona would benefit is deal completed

AC Milan had looked almost certain to sign Juan Miranda from Real Betis, before pulling out of a deal earlier this year. However, they are set to return to Los Verdiblancos in the summer, with another player in their sights.

As reported by Diario AS, the Rossoneri are keen on a move for Ez Abde, whose prominence at Betis has dropped significantly over the last few weeks. The Moroccan winger signed last summer from Barcelona in a deal worth €7.5m, but he has struggled for consistency at the Benito Villamarin.

In recent weeks, Manuel Pellegrini has become more frustrated with Abde, so it’s highly likely that a sale will be considered by Betis in the summer. However, they would need to sell for over €15m if they were to turn a profit, as Barcelona retained a 50% sell-on clause as part of the agreement last summer.

It does seem that Abde’s time at Real Betis could be coming to an end, given that he is no longer fancied by Pellegrini. A move to Milan may be the tonic he needs to kick-start his ailing career.