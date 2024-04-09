WATCH: Stunners from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol see Manchester City go 3-2 up against Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s hopes of taking an advantage over to Manchester for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City have taken a big blow, with the visitors scoring twice in a few minutes to go 3-2 ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Bernardo Silva gave Man City a dream start after two minutes, but two goals in as many minutes from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes had Real Madrid in front inside the opening half. However, it’s now 2-2, with Phil Foden scoring a stunning strike from outside of the box to make it a stalemate again.
PHIL FODEN
PHIL FODEN ARE YOU F*CKING MADD WHAT A GOAL
PHIL FODEN. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🚀
Minutes later, Josko Gvardiol scores an equally good goal to complete a quickfire turnaround for the reigning champions.
JOSKO GVARDIOL YOU'RE MAD WHAT A GOAL, WHAT A PLAYER
Real Madrid had looked in a good position, but these two quick goals have their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. They cannot afford to lose this game, going into next week’s second leg.
