WATCH: Stunners from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol see Manchester City go 3-2 up against Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s hopes of taking an advantage over to Manchester for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City have taken a big blow, with the visitors scoring twice in a few minutes to go 3-2 ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bernardo Silva gave Man City a dream start after two minutes, but two goals in as many minutes from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes had Real Madrid in front inside the opening half. However, it’s now 2-2, with Phil Foden scoring a stunning strike from outside of the box to make it a stalemate again.

Minutes later, Josko Gvardiol scores an equally good goal to complete a quickfire turnaround for the reigning champions.

Real Madrid had looked in a good position, but these two quick goals have their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. They cannot afford to lose this game, going into next week’s second leg.

