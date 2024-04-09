WATCH: Six-goal thriller now as Federico Valverde volley gets Real Madrid level against Manchester City

This first leg has been an absolute cracker. Both teams have come from behind to lead, Manchester City being the latest to do so, but they have now been pegged back, with Real Madrid drawing it back at 3-3.

Bernardo Silva made it 1-0 after 120 seconds, before quickfire goals from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes made it 2-1 after 14 minutes. However, Man City scored two goals in quick succession themselves in the second period, courtesy of Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol.

That had them 3-2 up, but it’s now level again. It came out of nothing, but Real Madrid won’t care. Vinicius Junior’s deep cross came to Federico Valverde, whose arrowed volley flew into the bottom corner to make it 3-3.

REAL MADRID ARE LEVEL 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡! The technique from Federico Valverde 🤌#UCL pic.twitter.com/1Zr61G8GxZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

FEDE VALVERDE WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7RRg8OnukV — TC (@totalcristiano) April 9, 2024

FEDE VALVERDE. WHAT A STRIKE 🫨 Real Madrid are level AGAIN. What a game 🍿 pic.twitter.com/19U0XUhjCt — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 9, 2024

What an incredible match this has been, and it takes another twist. What a brilliant strike from Valverde, who nets his second goal of the season. Can it inspire Real Madrid to score again late on, as they target a victory to take into next week?