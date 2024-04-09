Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid score twice inside two minutes to go 2-1 up against Manchester City

What a start we have had at the Santiago Bernabeu. After Manchester City scored inside the opening 120 seconds, Real Madrid have now turned the match on its head in very quick succession, scoring twice to make it 2-1.

Bernardo Silva’s free-kick gave the visitors a dream start, but that has quickly been wiped out by Los Blancos. First, Eduardo Camavinga netted the equaliser after his strike deflected into the back of the net off Ruben Dias.

Less than two minutes later, Real Madrid made it 2-1. An incredible pass from Vinicius Junior released Rodrygo Goes, who ran into the box before poking the ball past Stefan Ortega Moreno, agonisingly for Man City.

It’s been a remarkable opening 12 minutes at the Bernabeu, and Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted at his Real Madrid side’s response to falling behind so early on. They will be after more goals, as they aim to take an advantage to Manchester next week.

